Jessica Simpson and Husband Eric Johnson Welcome Third Baby Together

Jessica Simpson and her husband, San Francisco 49ers tight end Eric Johnson, have welcomed their third child together.

The singer and fashion designer shared on Instagram that she gave birth to a daughter, Birdie Mae on Mar. 19; she weighed 10lbs., 13 oz.

Simpson announced that she and Johnson were expecting a second daughter in September with a gender reveal balloon popping on Instagram.

Simpson, 38, and Johnson, 39, are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace, so Jess’s no stranger to the whole pregnancy game — in fact, she’s a true pro.

Jess isn’t afraid to showcase the good, bad, and ugly sides of pregnancy, which led to some truly incredible social media content, including her swollen ankle rendition of the 10-Year Challenge, her admission that she broke her own toilet, and bad-ass bikini pics:

Congratulations, Jessica and Eric, though we must say, this is one pregnancy we’re going to miss.