Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Curves in a Sheer Top and Black Leather Pants in N.Y.C.

Another day, another fall-ready look from Jessica Simpson.

After stepping out on Monday in a '70s-inspired ensemble made up of a colorful faux fur coat, satin bell bottom trousers, an embroidered floral handbag, cat-eye sunglasses, and sky-high glitter platforms kicks, the mother of two was spotted on the streets in New York City today wearing another head-turning look.

For her daytime outing, the 36-year-old donned a sheer black top and matching leather pants. She infused texture into her outfit by topping off the pieces with a neutral suede coat that featured an oversize faux fur collar and yellow embroidery along the seams. A pair of black heeled boots, a chic brown leather tote bag, major diamond-covered hoop earrings, a delicate gold necklace, and oversize round sunnies completed her ensemble. Simpson wore her long blonde locks down and straight.

Last night, the star looked equally gorgeous in a curve-hugging black jumpsuit at a charity gala in the Big Apple. She accessorized the statement number with a round black clutch, dangling gold earrings, and a glittery manicure.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Goes Full-On '70s in Major Bell Bottoms and a Colorful Fur Coat

VIDEO: Jessica Simpson's Most Precious Mommy & Me Moments

Keep the glam looks coming.