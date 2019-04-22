Jessica Simpson Shares First Glimpse of Her 1-Month-Old Daughter's Face

We honestly didn't think Jessica Simpson's family could get more adorable, but Jess proved us wrong with the sweetest baby photoshoot we ever did see.

Simpson recently welcomed her third child with husband Eric Johnson, and on Sunday, shared a sweet shot from baby Birdie's first Easter.

Though she has posted photos of her newborn daughter before, this is the first glimpse Simpson has shared of her daughter's face, a close-up photo taken while Birdie was seemingly snoozing in her Easter attire.

Earlier this year, after a series of funny, relatable posts on the highs and lows of pregnancy, Simpson announced that she and her husband, a San Francisco 49ers tight end, welcomed a new addition to the family: Birdie Mae Johnson, born on March 19. Simpson and Johnson also have two children together, 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace, both of whom also made appearances on her Instagram over the Easter weekend.

Throughout her pregnancy with Birdie, Simpson has been hilariously open about the realities of carrying a child, from open admissions about breaking her toilet to her own swollen ankle riff on the 10-year challenge. As difficult as the pregnancy was at times, it looks like it was all worth it for Simpson and her "party of five."