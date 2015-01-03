Jessica Simpson's Beauty Must-Haves:

Jessica Simpson Shares Her 6 Beauty Must-Haves
In InStyle's January issue, Jessica Simpson, a.k.a. the billion-dollar woman whose empire spans fragrances, clothes, shoes, jewelry, and handbags, dishes on weight loss, workouts, and why her curve-loving husband never told her to “put the brownie down” when she gained 70 pounds. Read on for our full Q&A with the star, then scroll down to shop the six beauty products she can't live without!
InStyle: How has motherhood affected your beauty routine? Jessica Simpson: I no longer have time to wash and moisturize my face both morning and night. I just do everything after I put the kids to bed. It’s the only way to keep crayons and fingerprints off my face.
OK, tell us about this hard-core workout regimen of yours. How do you find the time?I work out five days a week: three days with a trainer, doing a mix of strength training and cardio, and then I do cardio on my own the other two days. Somehow I make it work, but I've slowed down since my wedding.
RELATED: Jessica Simpson’s Unique Bridesmaid Dresses: Watch the Video!You looked—and still look—amazing. Thank you. I worked really hard because I wanted to appreciate being in a wedding gown again. I wanted to enjoy it like I did the first time. But I didn't have a weight goal; I just wanted to look healthy.
Your weight gain attracted a lot of media attention during your first pregnancy. How did you handle it?I’d been scrutinized about my weight before I got pregnant, so I refused to let anyone steal the joy of my babies. My husband [Eric Johnson] and I were looking at old pictures recently, and I asked him, “Babe, why didn't you tell me to put the brownie down?” He said, “You looked great.” He’s always loved every curve on my body. And we've always had a healthy sex life.
So … plans for more kids in the future? I don’t think so. Having two kids back-to-back was hard on my body. But if I do have more, I wouldn’t want them to read this and think they weren't wanted! [laughs]
Jessica Simpson's Beauty Must-Haves:
Jessica Simpson Signature Fragrance
“Of all my fragrances, this one, a mix of floral and vanilla, is the most like my personality: It’s feminine but not too grown-up ($65; macys.com).”
La Mer Moisturizing Cream
“My skin was dehydrated when I was pregnant, and this moisturizer ($160; nordstrom.com) was the only thing that worked. For every day, I use the lighter version [the Moisturizing Lotion, ($245; nordstrom.com)].”
Rita Hazan Ultimate Shine Blonde Gloss
“I use this when I shower to freshen up my roots and give my hair shine ($26; ulta.com).”
Epicuren Herbal Cleanser
“I love how clean my skin feels after using this gel ($34; epicuren.com). Unlike most cleansers, it completelyremoves my makeup without leaving any residue behind.”
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
“I don’t like washing my hair every day, so I use this amazing spray ($42; oribe.com). It soaks up the oil and creates nice texture and volume.”
Milbon Inphenom Hair Treatment
“Despite how often I bleach and highlight my hair, this treatment ($35; amazon.com) keeps it healthy. I’ve been using it for years, and I don’t have nearly as many split ends as I should.”
