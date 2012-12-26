Jessica Simpson Is Pregnant, Again!

Twitter/INFevents
Sharon Clott Kanter
Dec 26, 2012 @ 10:10 am

Baby #2 is on the way for Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson! The 32-year-old singer and fashion designer let her 7-month-old daughter Maxwell Drew deliver the good news by posting a photo on Twitter of the infant next to the words "Big Sis" written in the sand. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours!" Simpson wrote. What a way to make a happy holiday that much happier! Congrats to the growing family.

Plus, see more moms with their tots!

MORE:Claire Danes Delivers Son CyrusChanning and Jenna Tatum: Baby!Who's Expecting? Find Out Here!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!