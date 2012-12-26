Jessica Simpson Is Pregnant, Again!

Baby #2 is on the way for Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson! The 32-year-old singer and fashion designer let her 7-month-old daughter Maxwell Drew deliver the good news by posting a photo on Twitter of the infant next to the words "Big Sis" written in the sand. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours!" Simpson wrote. What a way to make a happy holiday that much happier! Congrats to the growing family.

Plus, see more moms with their tots!

MORE:• Claire Danes Delivers Son Cyrus• Channing and Jenna Tatum: Baby!• Who's Expecting? Find Out Here!