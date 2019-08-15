A Mom-Shaming War Broke Out in Jessica Simpson's Comments Section

The mom shamers were out in full force last week when Jessica Simpson shared a photo of her four-month-old daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson.

“This bird couldn’t be more adorable #BlueEyedBeauty#BIRDIEMAE,” she captioned a sweet photo of the bright-eyed tot strapped into what appeared to be a stroller.

However, soon after posting several of Simpson’s followers chimed in about potential safety risks — because the randos on the internet always know best!

One commenter pointed out that the buckle was in the wrong place in case of a car accident (which many countered with, “SHE’S NOT IN A CAR”).

Another bold Instagram denizen wrote, “Straps on this car seat do not provide correct support.”

Again, cue the ensuing rebuttal from those on Team Stroller.

Naturally, as a mom in the public eye, this isn’t the first time Jessica has felt the wrath of social media’s parenting police. Just a couple weeks ago Simpson was shamed for letting her 7-year-old dye the ends of her hair purple.

Let Jess (and her kids) live!