Jessica Simpson Reacts to an Attack from the Parenting Police of Instagram

That age-old adage, "if you don't have something nice to say, don't say anything at all" should've been written in bright red above the comments box on Jessica Simpson's Instagram last month.

Simpson drew the ire of many strangers when she posted a video of her 4-year-old son Ace playing in a pool. The clip showed Simpson's husband, Eric Johnson, helping catapult Ace into a back flip. The issue on the minds of her critics? Ace was wearing a cast.

At first, Simpson didn't seem to pay the harsh critiques any mind, but that changed Sunday when Extra caught up with her.

"I posted Ace in the pool with a cast on because there is really no stopping a child, that’s him, he only has to have the cast on for three weeks ... I don’t even know if the cast molded on to him yet," she said. "Listen, it makes him happy and it’s kids being kids. He is in my husband’s hands. I know he’s okay."

On top of that, she had a message for the prying eyes who shamed her. "If people were in that situation, if they had a husband like mine, they would feel comfortable," she reassured.

Hear that, nosy Nancys? It's time to cool it.