Jessica Simpson Celebrates Her Brand's 10th Anniversary with This Limited Edition Fragrance

Jessica Simpson is certainly no novice when it comes to creating unforgettable fragrances—even years after its launch, we still can’t get enough of her debut scent Fancy ($22; target.com). And to mark the tenth anniversary of her lifestyle and fashion empire, the style icon has created the aptly named fragrance Jessica Simpson Ten ($67; jessicasimpson.com). The inspiration? “Your life is the story you tell the world—Jessica Simpson Ten tells my story. I am humbled when I think back to where we started and all we have accomplished,” Simpson says in a release. “Ten fragrance was created in the spirit of celebration and the confidence I feel when I look ahead at all I still hope to accomplish.”

The scent's elegant tear-drop bottle is capped with a stunning white feather—a design detail that runs through a collection of clothing, shoes and jewelry that also celebrates the 10-year milestone. “The feather represents truth and lightness and is symbolic for me,” notes Simpson.

Givaudan perfumer Marypierre Julien collaborated with Simpson to create Ten's complex fruity-floral aroma. The end result mingles notes of clementine, nectarine, watery fruits, plum, starfruit, tiger lily, night blooming jasmine, orange flower, and Frangipani, as well as touches of vanilla, white chocolate, and sandalwood.

Find the limited-edition fragrance at jessicasimpson.com today and in stores this month.

