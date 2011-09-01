Jessica Simpson to Launch New Beauty Site, BeautyMint!

Jessica Simpson and celebrity aesthetician Nerida Joy are teaming up to launch BeautyMint, a new online destination that will sell anti-aging skincare. The Web site will use the same retail model as sister sites JewelMint (Kate Bosworth's jewelry site) and StyleMint (the Olsens' T-shirt line) in which users take a beauty quiz upon signing up, and the answers determine which fixed-price products they're offered each month. No launch date has been released yet, but you can check BeautyMint's Facebook page for updates.

PLUS! Click through the gallery to shop the Olsen twins' new StyleMint tees.

MORE:• See Stylemint’s Entire July Collection• Win a Full Free Year of Stylemint Ts!