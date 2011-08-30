Jessica Simpson to Launch Diamond Jewelry for Zales!

Diamonds are Jessica Simpson’s best friend! Today, the singer and fashion mogul announced that she will launch a collection of diamond jewelry—rings, earrings, pendants, and bracelets included—with Zales. "Jewelry is a very personal expression that celebrates who you are and this collection is very much a reflection of who I am," Simpson said in a statement. The new accessories lineup will arrive at Zales, Zales Outlet, and Peoples stores in October. Tell us: Will you be putting some Jessica Simpson diamonds on your holiday wish list?

