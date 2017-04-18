Jessica Simpson's Mini-Hipster Son Is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Doesn’t it feel like just yesterday that Jessica Simpson was pregnant with her first child? Honestly, it still feels like mere years ago that she and Nick Lachey were the portrait of newlywed bliss (reality check: they divorced ELEVEN years ago!). It’s pretty mind-blowing how J.Simpson’s life and persona has changed since the early aughts.

Today, Simpson is gearing up for her three-year anniversary with her former NFL player hubby Eric Johnson. The pair shares two adorable children—Maxwell Drew, 4, and Ace Knute, 3.

On Monday, Simpson threw us back into holiday-mode with a sweet portrait of her beautiful family. Decked out in an array of Easter pastels and brights, Jessica and Eric share a smooch—Maxwell adorably mimics their chaste kiss at the bottom of the photo, while her little brother (perched on Johnson’s shoulders) stares un-amusedly at the camera.

We can’t get over how cute Ace is in that mini-hipster ensemble (complete with straw fedora, of course).

Family Love 🐰🐣 📸: @kristingram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 17, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

This pic seriously deserves to be a Johnson family greeting card.