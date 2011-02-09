Jessica Simpson Designs Prom Dresses Now

Sharon Clott Kanter
Feb 09, 2011

Just a few months ago, experts predicted Jessica Simpson's clothing and accessories empire to earn $1 billion by the end of 2011, and turns out prom is part of her big plan! The singer recently released a line of special occasion and prom dresses, and the lineup includes strapless black gowns, purple tiered dresses (shown), and patterned one-shoulder looks. The six-piece collection is available now on DavidsBridal.com for $139 to $229.

