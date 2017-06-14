Jessica Simpson's daughter is a graduate! The mogul's sassy five-year-old daughter, Maxi Drew, celebrated the end of her pre-school years today, and Simpson took to Instagram to document the milestone (and to shed a tear for how fast her little girl is growing up).

In the photo, Maxi Drew poses for her mom while wearing a cobalt blue cap and gown over her white graduation dress. "Spread your wings and prepare to fly for you have become a butterfly #kindergartenherewecome #MAXIDREW," Simpson captioned the Instagram post along with a crying emoji.

🦋 Spread your wings and prepare to fly for you have become a butterfly 🦋 #kindergartenherewecome 😢#MAXIDREW A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

If those inspirational words sounds familiar—you're right. Simpson actually quoted Mariah Carey's song "Butterfly." With Maxi Drew heading to Kindergarten, the choice of lyrics are very apropos.

While it doesn't look like Maxi Drew is very excited for Kindergarten, the next Instagram Simpson shared shows just how ready she is. In the photo, Maxi is jumping in the air with a huge smile on her face. "Someone is excited for kindergarten! How do all you moms do it? I need help," she wrote alongside the shot.

Someone is excited for kindergarten! How do all you moms do it? I need help 😢 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 14, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Clearly mom and daughter have differing levels of excitement for Maxi Drew's next chapter. However, one thing Simpson can look forward to is summer vacay, which will allow her to have a bit more time with her preschooler before she heads off to big kid school.