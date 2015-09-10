How Has Jessica Simpson Slayed 10 Years in Fashion? "I Dream Big," She Says

Shockingly, exactly a decade has passed since Jessica Simpson starred in the Dukes of Hazzard remake, sported then-scandalous inch-long shorts, and took to the mic to proclaim that "These Boots Are Made for Walkin"—but that doesn't mean that the mother of two has forgotten her roots.

Last night the songstress and former MTV reality TV star stopped by New York's Central Park to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of her namesake Jessica Simpson Collection. The blonde bombshell gleefully arrived to the park's Tavern on the Green restaurant with her father Joe Simpson and her hunky husband, Eric Johnson. "I'm just in a very celebratory moment. I can't believe that it's 10 years, and I look forward to 10 more," she told InStyle. "Isn't it crazy to even think? But I dream big. Everything's bigger in Texas and that's how I was raised, you know?"

Simpson, who wore a two-tone black and navy jumpsuit with sheer, deep-V paneling, her signature blonde locks, and a scintillating smokey eye, took the opportunity to reminisce about the brand's origins. "When we first started the company it was like, 'Oh, OK, let's make another pair of cowboy boots because I wore them in [the movie]. Let's go into denim because that's a very Southern thing and we really started to accomplish great things," she told InStyle.

For a time it might have been tough to believe that the 35-year-old pop fixture, once known more for confusing chicken and fish than being a business leader, would go on to head a billion-dollar organization. Simpson, however, knows exactly what she's doing. "Women love to wear our stuff and they feel confident, so I really think that the key to my success is just understanding what I wanted to wear at the time," she said. "I've been every shape, size. I can relate to every woman, so I know what they all want to wear. I get it."

While guests enjoyed the brisk, star-lit evening and danced to a live band between imbibing on glasses of champagne, Simpson waxed nostalgic about why feathers were one of her earliest sources of inspiration: "I just needed peace in my life. I was going through a really hard time and I would find a feather everywhere. It was like 'find a penny, pick it up for good luck'—and I'd find a feather."

And while the star remains busy, she definitely finds the time to ensure her children are learning everything they can in the style department. Simpson said her 3-year-old daughter, Maxwell, is “very into picking out her own outfits” and also attempts to wear heels, while her 2-year-old son, Ace, regularly sticks to the jeans and T-shirt combination. These toddlers sure do have big shoes to fill!

