Birthday Girl Jessica Simpson's 11 Most Precious Mommy & Me Moments

jessicasimpson/Instagram
See Her Transformation
Happy birthday, Jessica Simpson! The blonde bombshell turns 36 today and there's no slowing down for the pop star-turned business mogul. When she isn't tending to her successful fashion line, Simpson keeps a busy family life with her hubby, Eric Johnson, and their two beautiful kids: daughter Maxwell, 4, and son Ace, who just turned 3.
We can't get enough of Simpson's adorable towheaded children on her Instagram feed—especially all of the sweet mommy and me moments. From coordinating outfits to sharing makeup tips, the snaps with her mini-me, #maxidrew, are simply priceless. We can only imagine how fun it must be to play dress up in this mom's closet!
PHOTOS: Jessica Simpson's Changing Looks