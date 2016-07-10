Birthday Girl Jessica Simpson's 11 Most Precious Mommy & Me Moments

jessicasimpson/Instagram
See Her Transformation
Hana Asbrink
Jul 10, 2016 @ 8:00 am

Happy birthday, Jessica Simpson! The blonde bombshell turns 36 today and there's no slowing down for the pop star-turned business mogul. When she isn't tending to her successful fashion line, Simpson keeps a busy family life with her hubby, Eric Johnson, and their two beautiful kids: daughter Maxwell, 4, and son Ace, who just turned 3.

We can't get enough of Simpson's adorable towheaded children on her Instagram feed—especially all of the sweet mommy and me moments. From coordinating outfits to sharing makeup tips, the snaps with her mini-me, #maxidrew, are simply priceless. We can only imagine how fun it must be to play dress up in this mom's closet!

PHOTOS: Jessica Simpson's Changing Looks

May 1 my Maxi Drew turned 3.... I am in complete denial

A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Maxi loves wearing her daddy's t-shirts after bath...just like her momma :)

A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Bridesmaid and flower girl for @ashleesimpsonofficial and @eross88. I am madly I love with this moment!

A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Maxi loves to do Mommy's makeup

A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Nighty Nite

A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Kissed by an angel... for a SNICKERS egg ;)

A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Nighty Nite. X

A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Chasing shadows

A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

I get soooo many yummy kisses

A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Love this lil lady more than anything!

A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!