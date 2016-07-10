Birthday Girl Jessica Simpson's 11 Most Precious Mommy & Me Moments

Happy birthday, Jessica Simpson! The blonde bombshell turns 36 today and there's no slowing down for the pop star-turned business mogul. When she isn't tending to her successful fashion line, Simpson keeps a busy family life with her hubby, Eric Johnson, and their two beautiful kids: daughter Maxwell, 4, and son Ace, who just turned 3.

We can't get enough of Simpson's adorable towheaded children on her Instagram feed—especially all of the sweet mommy and me moments. From coordinating outfits to sharing makeup tips, the snaps with her mini-me, #maxidrew, are simply priceless. We can only imagine how fun it must be to play dress up in this mom's closet!

PHOTOS: Jessica Simpson's Changing Looks

May 1 my Maxi Drew turned 3.... I am in complete denial A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 4, 2015 at 1:20am PDT

Maxi loves wearing her daddy's t-shirts after bath...just like her momma :) A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Feb 12, 2015 at 10:52pm PST

Bridesmaid and flower girl for @ashleesimpsonofficial and @eross88. I am madly I love with this moment! A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Sep 14, 2014 at 7:28pm PDT

Maxi loves to do Mommy's makeup A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Sep 2, 2014 at 11:08pm PDT

Nighty Nite A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Aug 15, 2014 at 10:44pm PDT

Kissed by an angel... for a SNICKERS egg ;) A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 17, 2014 at 11:40pm PDT

Nighty Nite. X A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Mar 27, 2014 at 9:04pm PDT

A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Feb 26, 2014 at 5:38pm PST

Chasing shadows A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Feb 10, 2014 at 2:00pm PST

I get soooo many yummy kisses A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jan 26, 2014 at 1:29am PST