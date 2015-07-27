Jessica Simpson Poses in a Monokini in This Sexy Instagram Snap

jessicasimpson/Instagram
Rita Kokshanian
Jul 27, 2015 @ 12:15 pm

Jessica Simpson is no stranger to posting sizzling snaps on her Instagram account, and this weekend the singer took to her feed to share a super sexy photo of herself in a swimsuit. "Yacht Life #FBF," Simpson captioned the 'gram, which shows the star posing with her arms up on a boat. In the shot, the mother to daughter Maxwell, 3, and son Ace, 2, wears a cutout black monokini topped off with a sheer kimono-style robe. 

And it looks like mom wasn't the only one hanging out in a swimsuit—Simpson also 'grammed a snap last week of her adorable look-alike tots having some fun in the pool. Aw!

Water Toddlers 💦💧💦💧💦

A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

PHOTOS: Celebs in Bikinis

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!