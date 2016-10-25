Jessica Simpson Goes Full-On '70s in Major Bell Bottoms and a Colorful Fur Coat

Jessica Simpson really knows how to stick to a theme.

The star was spotted out and about in New York City yesterday rocking a very '70s-inspired ensemble, and we can't look away. For the occasion, the mother of two worked a colorful faux fur coat that she wore with coordinating satin bell bottom trousers. She styled the major pieces with a ladylike embroidered floral handbag, statement cat-eye sunnies, and sky-high glitter platforms kicks. A pair of diamond stud earrings completed her eye-catching outfit. The blonde bombshell styled her signature strands in loose waves and added a light pink gloss to her perfect pout.

But this isn't Simpson's first fashion-forward number of the week. The 36-year-old was snapped over the weekend at LAX airport with her husband Eric Johnson in a completely opposite look that consisted of a leather motorcycle jacket, black skinny jeans, towering lace-up booties, and an oversize tote.

Talk about one groovy outfit.