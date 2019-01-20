People Are Hating on Jessica Simpson's Name for Her Baby Girl

Jessica Simpson is scheduled to give birth soon to her third child — a baby girl — and may have a name picked out for her second daughter.

While celebrating her impending due date with a baby shower over the weekend, photos from the party gave away a big clue as to what Simpson will probably be naming her little bundle of joy. In a snapshot posted to the fashion entrepreneur's Instagram, a sign that reads "Birdie's Nest" in neon lights hung above Jessica and her 6-year-old daughter, Maxwell, who were both dressed in flowing floral dresses.

She also captioned the adorable mommy-daughter photo, "Birdie's Nest," with two green heart emojis, prompting one fan to question in the comment section: "Do we think the babies [sic] name will be Birdie?!"

It seems like a logical assumption, and not everyone is very excited about the possibility.

Many critics advised Jessica to think twice before handing down the name Birdie to her new baby girl. "Please don’t name the girl Birdie,” one commenter pleaded, while another questioned whether or not the moniker would have "a negative effect on a kid long-term."

Of course, Jessica's fans came to her defense, pointing out that she can choose any name in the book. "She can name HER child anything SHE wants," read one message.

Nothing is official yet, but if Jess does decide to go with the name Birdie, her daughter will be in good company, as actress Busy Philipps chose the same name for her first child, Birdie Leigh, in 2008.