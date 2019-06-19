Jessica Simpson Reunited With Her Pre-Pregnancy Ankles

Three months after giving birth to her daughter, Birdie Mae, Jessica Simpson can finally see her ankles again. While she was pregnant, she asked her Instagram followers for help — no matter how far-fetched — to get her swollen ankles to de-puff, but it seems that all she really needed was a little time and lots of patience. People reports that Simpson posted a photo of her right foot to Instagram, similar to the post that showed her other ankle blown up to almost comical proportions back in January, to show that everything was back to its normal size.

"I spy … my ankles!!!!" she wrote. Back in January, she tried cupping to alleviate some of the swelling.

It seemed to work, if Simpson's regular ankle updates are anything to go by. Cupping works by creating suction, according to Romper, which reduces swelling by increasing circulation. It's a technique that's been around for centuries and can be traced back to Chinese medicine. Simpson's followers also suggested things like compression socks and probiotics, but she seemed to favor the ancient medicine route.

Birdie Mae is Simpson's third child. Her older siblings, Ace Knute, 6, and Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 7, were on hand when Birdie Mae arrived in the hospital at almost 11 pounds. Since she gave birth, Simpson's been slowly getting active again and putting those swollen ankles behind her.