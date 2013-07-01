Jessica Simpson and Fiancé Eric Johnson Welcome a Baby Boy!

It's a boy! Congratulations to Jessica Simpson and fiancé Eric Johnson, who welcomed their son Ace Knute Johnson yesterday in Los Angeles. The singer announced she was expecting back in December, allowing her daughter Maxwell Drew break the news in an adorable picture posted to Twitter. This is the second child for the couple, who became first-time parents in May of 2012. Congratulations again to the entire family!

