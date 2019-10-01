Jessica Simpson and Amy Schumer Are Joking About Their Post-Baby Body Changes on Instagram

Women supporting other women — you love to see it.

After Amy Schumer posted a bikini photo to Instagram with a caption alluding to Jessica Simpson's 100 pound postpartum weight loss, Simpson joined in on the joke.

Schumer had captioned her photo, "Ok Simpson! Well ive lost 10 pounds and 100 dollars to my sister playing poker," adding the hashtag "#norush."

"You’re hot," Simpson commented on Schumer's beach photo. "Size only matters when it comes to men." (Clearly, Schumer is not the only mom who's got jokes.)

Last month, Jessica began posting to social media about her weight loss following the birth of her third child, daughter Birdie Mae Johnson, in late March. She said she had begun to "feel like myself again" 6 months after welcoming Birdie, and posted a photo of herself in a sexy black LBD that featured an up-to-there slit and a deep-V neckline.

As it turns out, Schumer, who gave birth in May to son Gene Fischer, and Simpson have more than new babies and dirty humor in common. For example, both have posted adorable photos of their kids to Instagram wearing tiny knit headbands:

Do we smell a playdate?