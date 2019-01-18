Jessica Simpson's Foot Won the 10 Year Challenge

The 10 year challenge, the latest self-congratulatory trend to infiltrate the realm of celebrity, has pretty much confirmed that stars really aren’t just like us.

Most of the posts have included side-by-side glamour shots of celebs Benjamin Button-ing before our very eyes:



Most, but not all.

The very pregnant Jessica Simpson, for example, took the trend as an opportunity to poke fun at her swollen feet.

Mariah Carey, too, spun the Instagram moment on its head. In the most Mariah Carey of all Mariah Carey moves, the singer posted a diptych of the same photo of herself, writing, “I don't get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge. *Picture taken at some point prior to today.”

Amy Schumer made the hilarious implication that her 2009 self was akin to an eyebrow-less Charlize Theron playing serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster.

Other stars chose to use the social media movement as an opportunity to highlight the reality of climate change.

A huge shout-out to all the stars doing their part to keep the Internet weird (and also socially aware) in 2019.