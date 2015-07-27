Partying at the Seinfelds' Hamptons House Sometimes Involves a Helicopter Ride

Getting to the Hamptons on a Friday afternoon can be a pain. Traffic’s a nightmare with New Yorkers jetting away from the city’s tall buildings and stuffy congested air in a mass exodus to get to their safe havens on the shores of Long Island. But there is an easier way, as many who attended the Baby Buggy and Tod’s Summer Luncheon at the Amagansett estate of Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld had learned.

You helicopter your way over.

The team at Tod’s arranged for many guests to chopper into the Hamptons for the event, which celebrated Jessica Seinfeld’s charitable organization that donates childcare items to families in need (learn more about the cause here). The transportation came as a surprise and delight to the guests themselves. “I wish I could tell you that I’ve taken a helicopter to a party before, but I have not,” Mamie Gummer (below) said with a laugh. “I know—it’s shocking. Now I know I have to recycle everything for the next year to make up for my carbon footprint. It’s definitely excessive, but it was fun.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty

If Tod’s set the expectations high just by getting there, the luncheon did not disappoint. The Italian fashion brand completely commandeered the Seinfelds’ backyard and turned it into a slice of their Italian paradise for the afternoon. To start, an Instagram-worthy custom fruit and vegetable stand welcomed guests, with each food featuring a Tod’s driving shoe in the same color. (Our favorite: The oranges with the orange loafers, below.) Once you turned the corner, Tod’s converted the backyard barn into a full-on pop-up shop. “I’ve never shown my clothes in a barn before, but I loved the contrast,” said Alessandra Facchinetti, creative director of Tod’s (pictured left in photo at top, with Jessica Seinfeld). The Leftovers star Emily Meade loved the out-of-the-ordinary retail experience. “The only thing I’ve ever bought in a barn before is apple cider doughnuts, so this is definitely different,” she said.

Fruit stand with a touch of Tod's at #todsxbabybuggy luncheon in the Hamptons. @tods @jessseinfeld | photo by @sharonclott A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Jul 24, 2015 at 1:13pm PDT

Jessica Seinfeld, dressed in a laser-cut Tod’s dress, didn’t mind the Italian invasion. “The Hamptons just got really chic because Tod’s is here today,” she said. She worked at the company when she was younger; at the time she first dated her now-husband. “Jerry visited me every day at work when I was there,” she said. “I thought wow, this guy is so into me. But really, he was just having an Italian bromance with Claudio Castiglioni, the president of Tod’s.” The label was also one of the first companies to support Baby Buggy when she launched it 15 years ago. “When I’m doing a lunch like this at my home and it’s with Tod’s, it feels like it’s with family.”

It makes sense then that Seinfeld chose to serve her lunch family-style, with her 80 guests passing bowls of couscous and shrimp salad, watermelon, tomato, and feta salad, grilled chicken and arugula salad, and grilled vegetables. “Jessica has exquisite taste in food,” gushed Neil Patrick Harris, who is summering in the Hamptons with husband David Burtka (below) and their twins Gideon and Harper. “At the last party we went to of hers, she served all organic food that came from her garden.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Gayle King swept in after everyone finished eating, but just in time for dessert—a delectable mix of lemon cake and strawberries, rocky road bars, and mini peach strudels. Time flew as quickly as glasses of rosé emptied, and soon enough, it was time to disperse. Harris and Burtka left to pick up their kids at camp, stylist Cristina Ehrlich went to go meet up with friends, and Facchinetti and the rest of the Tod’s crew was headed all the way back to Milan.

The remaining few returned to the nearby heliport to complete their day-long Hamptons adventure. “This is by far the easiest way to get to and from the Hamptons,” Gummer said on her way out. “Without driving, I’ll be home in time to take a quick nap!”

