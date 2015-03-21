Jessica Paré Welcomes Her First Child!

Jessica Paré is now a mom! The Mad Men actress and her boyfriend, musician John Kastner, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy! Kastner posted this sweet image below on Friday and it looks like the pair will literally be singing the blues. The boy's name is the musical-sounding: Blues Anthony Paré Kastner.

Please meet Blues Anthony Paré Kastner... A photo posted by johnkastner (@johnkastner) on Mar 20, 2015 at 8:47pm PDT

This is the first child for Paré and the second for Kastner, who is a dad to 8-year-old Summer Lee from a previous marriage.

RELATED: Mad Men's Jessica Paré is Expecting Her First Child

The Canadian-born couple (both were born in Quebec) announced they were expecting back in September with a beyond-adorable Instagram post on Kastner's account. The photo shows now older sis Summer Lee wearing a shirt that says, "I'm going to be a big sister," with Paré and her hubby hugging in the background (below). Congratulations to the growing family!

A photo posted by johnkastner (@johnkastner) on Sep 20, 2014 at 7:01pm PDT

PHOTOS: Chic Celebrity Maternity Style