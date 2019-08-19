Jessica Lange’s “Butt-Munch” Line Is the Best Part of The Politician Trailer
Even better than Gwyneth Paltrow’s cape.
The trailer for Ryan Murphy's latest show, The Politician, is out — and from Gwyneth Paltrow's cape to Ben Platt's ruthlessness, there's a lot to talk about. But it seems like everyone has zeroed in on one golden element: Jessica Lange. Or, more specifically, Jessica Lange saying the term "butt-munch."
Lange, who plays the mother of one of the high school students at the center of the battle over the role of student body president, has some choice moments in the trailer. Like, for example, the way she delivers this line:
Her golden moment, however, comes later on in the trailer, in the form of a gloriously politically-incorrect line. After her daughter seemingly encounters trouble over using an offensive gay slur, Lange's character comes to her defense, asking why it was such a scandal — and Twitter couldn't get enough of it.
Aside from what can be pieced apart in the trailer (Ben Platt's character runs for student body president in the midst of some petty high school politics), details about the show are scant so far.
But if anything's going to motivate us to watch The Politician when it drops on Netflix next month, it's definitely Jessica Lange.