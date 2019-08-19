Jessica Lange’s “Butt-Munch” Line Is the Best Part of The Politician Trailer

The trailer for Ryan Murphy's latest show, The Politician, is out — and from Gwyneth Paltrow's cape to Ben Platt's ruthlessness, there's a lot to talk about. But it seems like everyone has zeroed in on one golden element: Jessica Lange. Or, more specifically, Jessica Lange saying the term "butt-munch."

Lange, who plays the mother of one of the high school students at the center of the battle over the role of student body president, has some choice moments in the trailer. Like, for example, the way she delivers this line:

few things in life are more enjoyable than the way Jessica Lange chooses to deliver a line pic.twitter.com/PHRc7XICxX — Netflix US (@netflix) August 19, 2019

Her golden moment, however, comes later on in the trailer, in the form of a gloriously politically-incorrect line. After her daughter seemingly encounters trouble over using an offensive gay slur, Lange's character comes to her defense, asking why it was such a scandal — and Twitter couldn't get enough of it.

Jessica Lange being iconic for 11 seconds pic.twitter.com/OVvxfnnr7N — Jordan Lee (@Jordan_Lee) August 19, 2019

no words. academy award goes to Jessica Lange. pic.twitter.com/lS65DZqM6V — bhald bhabie (@dollyxparton) August 19, 2019

Jessica Lange will forever and always be a national treasure. #ThePolitician pic.twitter.com/URnTVYnzet — Connor Behrens (@ConnorBehrens) August 19, 2019

Jessica lange said GAY RIGHTS pic.twitter.com/TdWrCXNYqV — blackpink stan account (@emotwink666) August 19, 2019

ladies and gentlemen, jessica lange pic.twitter.com/MguCD67MT3 — David Mack (@davidmackau) August 19, 2019

Jessica Lange has been taken to the hospital to be treated of a broken back after carrying this whole show by herself https://t.co/eyZRZdeX3S — Jaime|Fuck It Up Shekerim 🇲🇽🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@Xjaime1X) August 19, 2019

Aside from what can be pieced apart in the trailer (Ben Platt's character runs for student body president in the midst of some petty high school politics), details about the show are scant so far.

RELATED: People Think The Morning Show's Trailer Is Basically a Jennifer Aniston Emmys Campaign

But if anything's going to motivate us to watch The Politician when it drops on Netflix next month, it's definitely Jessica Lange.