Jessica Chastain's YSL Campaign, Miley Cyrus's Video Can't Be Stopped, and More

WireImage; Getty Images for EJAF; BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM (2); PictureGroup; AP Photo
InStyle Staff
Jun 26, 2013 @ 12:00 pm

1. Jessica Chastain looks stunning in her campaign for YSL fragrance, Manifesto. [E! Online]

2. Miley Cyrus can't be stopped! The pop star's new music video broke Vevo records. [Mashable]

3. Kate Moss dared to bare in her new ads for Versace handbags. [Fashionista]

4. Homeland star Damien Lewis shaved off his red hair! What will Carrie think? [BuzzFeed]

5. Rachael Leigh Cook, 33, explained why she waited to have her first baby. [People]

6. Girl power! Senator Wendy Davis successfully blocked an anti-abortion bill in Texas. [USA Today]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!