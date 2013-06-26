Jessica Chastain's YSL Campaign, Miley Cyrus's Video Can't Be Stopped, and More

1. Jessica Chastain looks stunning in her campaign for YSL fragrance, Manifesto. [E! Online]

2. Miley Cyrus can't be stopped! The pop star's new music video broke Vevo records. [Mashable]

3. Kate Moss dared to bare in her new ads for Versace handbags. [Fashionista]

4. Homeland star Damien Lewis shaved off his red hair! What will Carrie think? [BuzzFeed]

5. Rachael Leigh Cook, 33, explained why she waited to have her first baby. [People]



6. Girl power! Senator Wendy Davis successfully blocked an anti-abortion bill in Texas. [USA Today]