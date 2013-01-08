Jessica Chastain's Harry Winston Necklace: Worth Over $1 Million

We're blinded by Jessica Chastain’s beautiful bling! Last night, the Zero Dark Thirty star attended the the New York Film Critics Circle Awards wearing a lace Oscar de la Renta dress accessorized with a collar necklace by Harry Winston, a massive, stunning piece worth more than $1 million. (Feel free to stare at this huge picture to the right). The experts at Harry Winston tell InStyle.com that the platinum necklace is the jeweler's Queen of Lace design, which features nearly 100 carats of brilliant diamonds in pear, round, and marquise shapes to create a Point d’Alençon lace-like design. Can you imagine wearing that around your neck? Gorgeous!

