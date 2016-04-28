Jessica Chastain's Fresh-Faced Makeup is the Perfect Spring Beauty Look

There’s no better way to welcome the new spring season than with a fresh face. Jessica Chastain took to the red carpet at the Broadway premiere of the revival of Eugene O’Neill’s award winning play Long Day’s Journey Into Night last night in N.Y.C. with glowing beauty look where her dewy skin took center stage. To give the actress her glow, celebrity makeup artist Matin Maulawizada kept the application all about her skin, paying extra care to prepping her complexion so she put her best skin forward on the red carpet. Read on for the step-by-step process on how to create Chastain’s lit-from-within makeup at home.

Since Chastain’s look was all about the skin, Maulawizada took extra care when prepping the actress’ skin prior to applying makeup. He started by misting Chastain’s face with Baszicare Roseus Floral Hydrating Toner ($110; baszicare.com) to keep her skin’s pH levels in check and moisturized. Next, he applied the radiance-boosting Baszicare Alitus Biotic Plumping Serum ($370; baszicare.com), followed by Baszicare Lucem Smoothing Cream Intensive ($380; baszicare.com), and Baszicare Artius Eye Vital Supreme ($320; baszicare.com) for an all-over smooth, satin finish. Maulawizada applied Laura Mercier’s Foundation Primer ($36; lauramercier.com) all-over as a final skin-prep step to ensure Chastain’s makeup lasted throughout the night.

Moving on to the base, he used Willa Perfecting Skin Tint in Linen ($22; willa.com) to even out Chastain’s complexion, and Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage in SC-1 ($35; lauramercier.com) to conceal any imperfections. A dusting of DiorSkin Forever & Ever Control Loose Powder ($52; dior.com) set it all in place. To give Chastain her glow, Maulawizada brushed DiorSkin Rosy Glow ($44; dior.com) onto the apples of her cheeks, and CHANEL Camelia de Plumes Highlighting Powder (chanel.com) on her cheekbones to emphasize her bone structure.

To enhance Chastain’s beautiful blue eyes, Maulawizada applied Laura Mercier Crème Eye Liner in Noir ($25; lauramercier.com) using a flat brush and pushing it between her lashes from the bottom lash line to create a naturally full lash line. He then added a wash of soft cream shadow all-over the eyelid and smudged soft gray along the lash line. Chastain’s long, luscious lashes can be credited to a few coats of Dior Addict It-Lash ($28; dior.com).

A subtle, pink stained lip created with Chapstick Total Hydration ($4; chapstick.com), and Dior Rouge Dior Baume in Nuit Rose #988 ($35; dior.com) was the final touch that tied the fresh look together.