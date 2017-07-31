Newlywed Jessica Chastain Shows Off a Massive Rock on Her Wedding Ring Finger

Jessica Chastain has that newlywed glow. The Zero Dark Thirty actress stepped out with her new husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, in New York City on Monday, showing off a stunning ring in the process.

Chastain looked chic in a navy blue robe-style dress that tied at the waist, oversize red sunglasses, and a neutral long-strap bag worn on her left arm. The newlywed kept her accessories simple, forgoing earrings or a necklace and wearing just a silver watch to let the stunning solitaire jewel and the band on her wedding ring finger take center stage.

The actress and her partner got married back in June at Passi de Preposulo’s family estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi, in Italy. While she’s kept the details of her wedding private, Chastain did host some A-list guests, including Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman as well as her Zero Dark Thirty co-star Edgar Ramirez.

After their fairytale nuptials, the couple honeymooned in Europe before returning back to the U.S.

Congratulations to the happy couple!