You Have to See Jessica Chastain's Chic, Shorter Haircut

Jessica Chastain has officially renewed her membership to the bob club. The 39-year old actress updated her angular lob she’s been seen rocking lately by snipping a few inches off of the shoulder-grazing style, taking it into bob territory.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War star debuted the new cut during her visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, April 20. Chastain turned to her long-time hairstylist, Renato Campora, to make the chop and Campora shared a play-by-play video of the hair transformation along with the Orlando Pita products he used on Instagram.

Last night #haircut for #jessicachastain @chastainiac at #jimmykimmellive with @kateleemakeup @nicoleperna using #orlandopitaplay #products @orlandopita #hairbyrenatocampora A video posted by Renato Campora (@renatocampora) on Apr 21, 2016 at 7:49am PDT

This isn’t the first time Chastain has experimented with a shorter length. The actress debuted a bob styled with loose waves during New York Fashion Week last fall, which had us seriously considering reaching for the scissors.

Her most recent version of the cut comes just in time for spring’s balmy weather when a lightweight, low-maintenance 'dp is exactly the style update we’re looking for. For even more spring hair ideas, browse our celebrity hair transformations gallery.