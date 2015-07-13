Why Jessica Chastain Would Pick Princess Leia's Bikini Outfit as Her Comic-Con Costume

Choosing a costume and wearing it in public are acts that are usually reserved for Halloween, which is why San Diego Comic-Con's cosplay culture is extra special even for a Hollywood star like Jessica Chastain.

The actress stopped by the convention to promote the fall film Crimson Peak and revealed what she would've chosen to wear as an attendee. "Princess Leia in the outfit with Jabba the Hutt," she told InStyle. "With the neck chain and like the bikini, with the skirt bikini, yes."

"Can you imagine walking through the convention center like that?" she said with a laugh. "I need someone to go as Jabba."

While the princess would be a classic choice, that's not the only character with a Star Wars connection on her shortlist. Chastain said she'd also want to dress up as Game of Thrones's Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie portrays the sword fighter on the HBO show and is playing a Stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens). However, there's one thing holding her back: "I'm not very tall, so that could be a problem," she said. "I'd have to wear like the stilts or something because she's pretty badass."

