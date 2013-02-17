Jessica Chastain on Oscar Prep: "It's Like Being on a Conveyor Belt"

Jessica Chastain is a red carpet pro, consistently wowing fashion fans in gorgeous gowns. What's her secret? “I couldn’t do it on my own,” Chastain told reporters at the Critics’s Choice Movie Awards about her primping routine. “It’s like being on a conveyor belt. People will just go, ‘here’ and guide me in different directions.” It seems to be the right course! Chastain earned praise for her choices at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (in a scarlet Alexander McQueen gown) and the Golden Globes (in a seafoam green Calvin Klein Collection sheath). We can’t wait to see what she’ll don at next Sunday's 85th Academy Awards, when she's up for the Best Actress category for her heroic role in Zero Dark Thirty.

— Lindzi Scharf