Jessica Chastain Challenged Joe Manganiello to Charades and Things Got Intense

Jessica Chastain and Joe Manganiello just had the ultimate charades showdown.

While making an appearance on Tuesday evening's episode of the Tonight Show to promote their upcoming projects, the stars partook in a fiercely competitive edition of the classic game. Chastain teamed up with host Jimmy Fallon while Manganiello partnered with Tariq of the Roots. And it's safe to say that the acting pair shamelessly went full throttle while trying to prove that they were the supreme game night champ.

Manganiello, who voices a character in the upcoming The Smurfs: The Lost Village, upped the intimidation factor by starting things off well: He acted out The Hangover with only a few guesses. However, the Martian actress was also taking no prisoners as she quickly guessed Fallon's attempt at Snakes on a Plane and then did an impromptu victory dance.

Things got interesting when it came time for The Zookeeper's Wife star Chastain to show off her acting chops by pantomiming Scarface—the results were absolute gold—until we saw the complete gem that is Manganiello hilariously attempting to convey "Dancing Queen" to his partner.

Watch Manganiello's "Dancing Queen" round as well as the charades showdown with the stars sparring over Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love" above.