Jessica Chastain Spent 8 Hours in a Hot Tub with Chris Hemsworth—Find Out Why It Was "Not Sexy at All"

Sometimes it can be tough to be an actress. Dieting for a part, uncomfortable costumes, hours in the makeup chair, etc. But then again, it can also be really amazing—like when a scene requires you to be in a hot tub for eight hours with Chris Hemsworth. Jessica Chastain had to do just this for her new film The Huntsman: Winter's War, as she told Jimmy Kimmel on his show Wednesday. "Is spending eight hours in a hot tub with Chris Hemsworth all I imagine it would be?" the host asked. "And more," she said coyly.

However, Chastain did say that though this hot spring scene looked very sexy in the film, in reality it was a little tough as after four hours of filming in the tub she said, "I started to look like I was 120 years old. It was not sexy at all." We'd still take a little pruning for a chance to be in a hot tub with Hemsworth!

RELATED: Jessica Chastain Explains Why She Spanked Madonna to Ellen DeGeneres

Chastain also told Kimmel that filming Winter's War was the most fun she had ever had on a set. "I tend to do really serious films with characters going though a very dramatic event in their lives. I spend the majority of my life working so I wanted to do something really fun," said Chastain.

The Huntsman: Winter's War hits theaters on April 22.

Watch Chastain talk about filming with Hemsworth in a hot tub in the video below.