Jessica Chastain Got Hitched!

Mazel tov to Jessica Chastain and her partner Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, who tied the knot today!

What we expect was a very opulent wedding took place at Passi de Preposulo’s family estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi, which is said to be filled with statues, fountains, and impeccably-manicured gardens, so the setting already sounds like a dream. The romance knows no bounds! The actress and her 34-year-old beau (born to a noble Italian family which happens to produce its own Prosecco) welcomed guests to the estate, which is three hours north of Venice—notable attendees included Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman, with whom the couple was seen stepping out on the eve of the ceremony for a pre-wedding party in Venice. Chastain's Zero Dark Thirty costar Edgar Ramirez and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart were also in attendance.

VIDEO: Jessica Chastain Opens Up on What Family Means to Her

Chastain and Passi de Preposulo met in 2012 when he was working as public relations director for Armani, and it's been love ever since. Chastain is notoriously private about her relationship, so we're excited to get a glimpse of this big step. Stay tuned for more details as they roll in.

RELATED: Jessica Chastain's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

We can't wait to see where the happy couple goes on their honeymoon!