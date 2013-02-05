Jessica Chastain Didn't Dream of Wedding Dresses, Only Oscar Dresses

Going to the Oscars is going to be another dream fulfilled for Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain—and she's going to find just the right dress for it. "It's so funny because I had said that as a little girl, most little girls dream about their wedding dresses, but I always dreamed about my Oscar dresses, maybe because I like color," the Erdem-dressed star told reporters at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. "So probably I'm going to go for something that is perhaps colorful. But you know, you never know. At the last minute, you could change your mind." Tune in to see the final reveal on February 24th!

— Lindzi Scharf