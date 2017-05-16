Jessica Chastain Kicks Off Cannes in Red Hot Alexander McQueen Dress

It's the most glamorous time of the year.

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival kicks off tomorrow, and a multitude of stars have already touched down in the French Riviera looking très chic. Case in point? The red hot Alexander McQueen frock and breathtaking updo that Jessica Chastain donned at the official jury dinner on Tuesday night. Fellow jurors Will Smith, Fan Bing Bing, Pedro Almodóvar, and more—who will decide what movie will take home the coveted Palme d'Or award—were also in attendance at the at Martinez Hotel soirée, which acts as the unofficial kickoff to the annual event.

A slew of other celebrities—including Julianne Moore, Elle Fanning, and Bella Hadid—were spotted showing off their sartorial prowess at the airport as they made their way to the festival.

We can't wait for the dazzling red carpet looks to come.