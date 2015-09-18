Jessica Chastain Chops Her Hair Into a Bob

It's a welcome, and undeniably gorgeous, change for the fall! Ending New York Fashion Week on an especially stylish note, Jessica Chastain attended yesterday's Ralph Lauren show working her new shoulder-length bob as an accessory. Her signature red hue, of course, remains intact. "As a child, I didn't like my red hair because it made me different," she previously told InStyle. "But as I grew older and more comfortable, it became a badge of honor. Now, I love it." The last time we saw the star in a cut this short was back in 2011, though she's dabbled with faux versions of the look since then, and we think the glamorous retro version she wore to this year's Met Gala certainly made a strong case for its official return.

