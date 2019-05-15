Jessica Chastain's Haircut Is the Next Big Bob Trend

There's nothing low-maintenance about bangs. You have to regularly get trims, deal with cowlicks, and during the summer, they can make your forehead sweaty as hell.

That's what makes getting bangs such a life-altering decision, and why your hairstylist will tell you it's best to get them when summer is over. However, every once in awhile, a set of bangs comes along that look so damn good, you'll be convinced you should just go for it.

Case in point: Jessica Chastain's new bangs. The actress showed up to a X Men: Dark Phoenix event in Mexico City with a fresh set of long, soft bangs that framed her bob. Hairstylist Renato Campora, who also works with the likes of Mila Kunis and Priyanka Chopra, is the one responsible for Chastain's cut.

While many celebs use clip-on bangs to expermiment with the look, according to Campora's Instagram post of Chastain, her fringe is the real deal. It also looks like he trimmed Chastain's pre-exisitng bob and added some layers to make it look more shaggy. Then, he finished it off by styling her new cut in messy undone waves.

While the actress hasn't had bangs in a few years, she has experience with them. Campora previously gave her Brigitte Bardot-inspired curtain bangs back in 2014.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

With her signature copper hair, bob length, and long bangs, Chastain is now nailing three big hair trends at once. Needless to say, this look is the only summer hair inspo you need.