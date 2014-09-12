Jessica Chastain Admits That She Has Never Taken a Selfie

The beautiful and talented Jessica Chastain has already conquered the world of acting, but there's one thing the Oscar nominated star hasn't mastered yet: the selfie. The actress—who is currently promoting her latest film The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby—stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday and admitted to host Jimmy Fallon that, despite finally getting on Twitter and Instagram, she has yet to upload a selfie. Chastain said that while she's posed with fans, she thinks that no one actually wants to see her make an "embarrassing" duck face pose.

While Chastain—who looked downright luminous in an LBD paired with studded heels—probably won't be taking any selfies anytime soon, there is one kind of picture she's happy to take, and that's with her adorable three-legged dog Chaplin. (The cute-as-can-be pup even makes an appearance in her new movie!)

Watch the full chat here, in which Chastain also discusses her customized jukebox and performs a mini duet with Fallon:

