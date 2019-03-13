Jose Canseco's Ex-Wife Responds to His Allegations That Alex Rodriguez Cheated on J. Lo with Her

If you've spent the past three days in an unshakeable trance after setting eyes on Jennifer Lopez's super massive engagement ring from fiancé Alex Rodriguez, here's what you need to know get caught up to speed.

On Monday, A-Rod's former New York Yankees teammate, Jose Canseco, wrote on Twitter that Rodriguez had been unfaithful to J. Lo with none other than his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco.

Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Jessica waited until Tuesday afternoon to respond to the accusations leveled against her by her ex, with whom she split in 1999 — but she has a good (and kind of enviable) excuse. She said she isn't active on social media and, well, just hadn't been paying attention to her ex's gossip.

In her first tweet since 2013, she called Jose's words "false" and also referred to him as a man with "Alien friends." Zing.

"I have known Alex for many years and haven't even seen him for over 5," she wrote. "I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer."

Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!🖐🏻I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends😂🤦‍♀️ — jessicacanseco (@jessicacanseco) March 12, 2019

She added that the last time she and A-Rod were face-to-face, he was still with now-ex Torrie Wilson.

In fact I don’t even get on twitter had to download app again and don’t watch tv and had no idea any of this was going on. Last time I saw Alex he was with Torrie and I brought my boyfriend over for dinner. We are just friends my god🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — jessicacanseco (@jessicacanseco) March 12, 2019

J-Rod, for their part, seem completely unbothered by Jose's Twitter tale. In fact, one day after he posted his allegations, they both posted photos from A-Rod's sunset proposal, including this sweet shot in which they look more in love than ever.

Image zoom instagram/jlo

Hopefully this means we can all just wipe our hands of this "scandal" and move on. We've got a wedding to (vicariously) prepare for, after all.