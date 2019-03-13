Jose Canseco's Ex-Wife Responds to His Allegations That Alex Rodriguez Cheated on J. Lo with Her
Fighting tweets with tweets.
If you've spent the past three days in an unshakeable trance after setting eyes on Jennifer Lopez's super massive engagement ring from fiancé Alex Rodriguez, here's what you need to know get caught up to speed.
On Monday, A-Rod's former New York Yankees teammate, Jose Canseco, wrote on Twitter that Rodriguez had been unfaithful to J. Lo with none other than his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco.
Jessica waited until Tuesday afternoon to respond to the accusations leveled against her by her ex, with whom she split in 1999 — but she has a good (and kind of enviable) excuse. She said she isn't active on social media and, well, just hadn't been paying attention to her ex's gossip.
In her first tweet since 2013, she called Jose's words "false" and also referred to him as a man with "Alien friends." Zing.
"I have known Alex for many years and haven't even seen him for over 5," she wrote. "I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer."
She added that the last time she and A-Rod were face-to-face, he was still with now-ex Torrie Wilson.
J-Rod, for their part, seem completely unbothered by Jose's Twitter tale. In fact, one day after he posted his allegations, they both posted photos from A-Rod's sunset proposal, including this sweet shot in which they look more in love than ever.
Hopefully this means we can all just wipe our hands of this "scandal" and move on. We've got a wedding to (vicariously) prepare for, after all.