Jessica Biel Cops to Eating in the Shower and Other "Mom Life" Habits

Almost two years since giving birth to her son Silas, Jessica Biel is copping to developing certain weird habits thanks to "mom life."

On Thursday, the actress made an appearance on the Tonight Show to promote her new TV series, The Sinner, and her movie, The Book of Love, and host Jimmy Fallon couldn't resist bringing up a certain Instagram post that he'd been transfixed by.

"You eat in the shower," the puzzled late night emcee confirmed to the star, pulling up a photo that showed an empty plate, fork, and espresso coffee cup on the floor of Biel's shower. The mom-of-one had captioned the image, "Yes, I eat in the shower. I admit it. Chicken apple sausage and espresso. Try it. I dare you."

The 34-year-old wasn't about to defend herself, deadpanning, "This is mom life. This is just mom life. I don't know if anyone else does this. I do not have time for anything!" before launching into a step-by-step description of how she manages to multitask in the mornings.

"You should try it," she advised the chuckling host, warning him that while it can cut down on time, "sometimes it's a huge failure."

While life as a mom can be hectic, Biel did admit that she and her crooner husband Justin Timberlake do have some aspects of parenting down, like the time they cruised into Fallon's daughter's birthday party while "Can't Stop the Feeling" was playing.

"We like to make a big entrance," the actress joked. Coolest parents ever.

Watch the full clip above to see Biel's recommendations for what foods are best-suited for the shower and what items to avoid!