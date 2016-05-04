Jessica Biel Says Son Silas “Is a Ham, Just Like His Dad” Justin Timberlake

Want to get a better idea what Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s son Silas is like? Look no further than his goofball dad. In an interview for the Today show, Biel said her 1-year-old son “is a ham, just like his dad—serious ham.”

“He thinks everything is funny,” she adds. “He goofs on me all the time.” So what kinds of things give her little one a fit of the giggles? “He thinks sneezing is really funny!”

In the interview, filmed during a charity event for Baby2Baby at Biel’s new restaurant Au Fudge, the star said that’s not all the father and son have in common: Silas shares his dad’s love of music as well. “He likes Erykah Badu, and he likes Stevie Wonder,” she said. “He likes a groove.” Of course, the toddler likes his dad’s music too, though he hasn’t yet made the connection.

“You know, he hasn’t really seen him on stage or anything like that,” she said. “I think once he sees that and connects that dot, then when we play the music, I think he’s going to realize, ‘Oh, that’s Daddy up there.’”

Biel is celebrating her second Mother’s Day this weekend, and if the past is any indication, this young family will be enjoying a low-key day together in the sun. “We do a lot of yard hangout,” Biel said. “You know, like, picnic blanket on the yard, music, books everywhere, crawling through the grass. That kind of stuff.”

Keep scrolling to see some adorable photos of baby Silas in action.

The Timberlakes are ready!!! GO GRIZZ! #GritNGrind #Playoffs #BabyGrizzROAR A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Apr 19, 2015 at 5:12pm PDT

This life... Truly the GREATEST gift ever. Hoping you are spending time with the ones you cherish and remembering that we are ALL family. Sending love from ours to yours. Merry Christmas, everyone!! --J and J and S A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Dec 25, 2015 at 1:56pm PST