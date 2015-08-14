Jessica Biel Flaunts Her Incredible Post-Baby Bod After a Workout Sesh

Jessica Biel showed off her incredible toned physique after hitting the gym in L.A., and we can't believe that she gave birth to her first child with husband Justin Timberlake, a boy named Silas, just a few months ago in April.

The new mom looked incredible in black leggings, a tight printed tank, sleek mirrored sunnies, and bright kicks. But the most adorable part of her ensemble? The gold necklace she was wearing that features the letter "S," which we can only assume stands for her son's name—too cute. Biel's post-baby public appearances have been few and far between, but the actress never fails to impress. In May she was spotted in a chic patterned jumpsuit and just last week she was snapped with Timberlake in skinny jeans and a white T-shirt.

