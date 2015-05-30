Jessica Biel Debuts Her Amazing Post-Baby Body in a Chic Jumpsuit

It hasn't even been two months since Jessica Biel gave birth to her first child, a boy named Silas Randall Timberlake, and she already appears to be back in tip-top shape. The actress stepped out in Los Angeles this week, showing off her trim figure in a black-and-white printed jumpsuit and oversize cardigan. She topped off her summer-ready look with ankle-strap sandals, a black tote, and chic sunnies.

This is the first time we've gotten a look at the new mom since husband Justin Timberlake shared an adorable snap of his wife cradling their baby boy on Instagram last month—and we have to say, she's positively glowing.

