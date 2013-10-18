Jessica Biel Partners With Brother Justin Biel On Eco-Friendly Accessories Line

Image zoom Sipa USA, Courtesy (2)

Want to carry the same everyday bag as Jessica Biel and help the planet in the process? You can! Jessica has partnered with her brother Justin Biel and friend Grason Ratowsky to launch BARE, a socially conscious accessories label featuring bags made of reused coffee bean sacks. The collection features pieces that are handmade in Colorado—a clutch, duffel, tote, and backpack—with each bag being one-of-a-kind. The earthy yet hip designs combine function, durability, and individuality with an urban feel. How did they come up with the concept for the designs? Ratowsky's father brought him back a giant java bag from Costa Rica and the idea for the BARE Burlap Collection was born. Going forward, the team is considering using everything and anything to create the eco-friendly bags, including sailboat sails and grain sacks from breweries. A hands-on charitable giving component is also down the road, as is expansion into other types of products. For $180 you can get the BARE Salento Tote, Jessica's favorite piece from the line, shop the collection at baremade.com.

Click through the gallery to see Jessica Biel's best looks ever!

MORE:• Michael Kors Fights to Stop World Hunger• Shop 8 Animal-Embroidered Loafers• Bundle Up In Nature-Print Scarves