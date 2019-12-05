Jessica Biel Is Reportedly Standing by Justin Timberlake in the Wake of His Hand-Holding Drama

After Justin Timberlake was photographed holding the hand of his co-star, Alisha Wainwright, his wife, Jessica Biel, is reportedly standing by his side.

A source close to the actress, 37, told People that the couple will “work through this," adding, "It was good that he apologized publicly but obviously the real work he is doing is in private and hopefully this was just a bad drunken night of this type of behavior.”

Image zoom Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Last month, Timberlake, 38, was photographed holding his 30-year-old Palmer co-star's hand at a party with the film's cast and crew in New Orleans, where the project is currently in production. Wainwright immediately issued a statement denying any kind of romantic involvement with the singer, however it wasn't until last night that Timberlake issued a public apology on Instagram, calling the situation a "lapse in judgment."

Another source told People that Jessica believes Justin's claim that nothing beyond the hand-hold took place, and also chalks the indiscretion up to alcohol and his extroverted nature.

“He’s charming and outgoing,” the insider said. “And obviously he drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her. She will stand by him.”

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Finally Responded to the Hand-Holding Controversy

Justin and Jessica began dating in 2007, and dated on and off before tying the knot in 2012. They share a 4-year-old son, Silas, whom Timberlake also referenced in his note.

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he wrote. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”