Jessica Biel Hilariously Trolled Justin Timberlake with Her *NSYNC-Era Halloween Costume 

It's official: Jessica Biel won this year's award for "Best Halloween Costume."

On Friday, the actress dressed up as her husband, Justin Timberlake, during his *NSYNC peak (curly wig, included) while attending the Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles. Wearing a metallic jumpsuit, white sneakers, tiny blue sunglasses and a diamond chain, Biel expertly trolled Timberlake with her genius costume.

Here's a picture of Justin at the American Music Awards in 1999 for proper comparison:

Meanwhile, four of the couple's friends took on the remaining personas of Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, and Chris Kikrpatrick to round out the group. And it appeared the former boy band star was in on the joke, as he went as a giant microphone.

What makes her costume even more hilarious is that Jessica dissed *NSYNC back in the day. In an unearthed clip from 1999 — which was played by Jimmy Fallon on his show earlier this month — the mom of one appeared unimpressed with the music group.

"To be honest, I don’t really listen,” she said when asked if was a fan of the band. “I mean, I know of them, of course. And I’ve heard of them, and I’ve heard the music. But I don’t think I own any of their CDs. I’m not a huge fan. But, cool, I guess.”

.@JessicaBiel reacts to a 1999 clip where she admits she's not an *NSYNC fan. More with @JessicaBiel on #FallonTonight! pic.twitter.com/sLsyEYqUs8 — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) October 22, 2019

After playing the embarrassing footage, Fallon asked, "Now you probably know some *NSYNC songs, right?"

"Not really," Biel replied. SAVAGE.