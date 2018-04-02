Jessica Biel Drove Herself and Justin Timberlake "Insane" After Emergency C-Section With Son Silas

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are one of the most private couples around, particularly when it comes to their (almost) 3-year-old son Silas.

Still, in a new book by "Nanny to the Stars" Connie Simpson, the duo opened up about their experience welcoming their tiny tyke into the world, with The Sinner star admitting how she nearly drove herself and her hubby “insane” during the process.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In an excerpt from The Nannie Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood (via Entertainment Tonight), the first-time parents said they had everything planned out to the max for her natural childbirth ... and then things took a turn when Biel had to undergo an emergency C-section at the hospital.

"Our story with Nanny Connie started the day we brought our son home from the hospital,” they wrote. “That may sound like a normal statement coming from new parents, except our birth plan was anything but normal. We had two midwives, one doula, one meditation birthing class, a ton of hippie baby books, and a lovely home in the Hollywood Hills that we had turned into a labor training facility that we called The Octagon. So, not exactly normal.”

"When all our plans fell apart and the serene, natural childbirth we had envisioned ended with a transfer to the hospital and an emergency C-section, we arrived home exhausted, disillusioned, and totally in shock,” they continued.

It was at that point that Biel said she got a little too extreme. “I was obsessed with everything organic, toxin-free, natural, and homeopathic for our kid, who came into this world in an operating room through an incision,” she added. “I was a dictator, making myself and my husband insane!"

RELATED: Jessica Biel Is Talking About Her and Justin Timberlake’s Sex Life for an Important Reason

Nanny Connie, who the couple calls their “lifeline," helped the pair turn things around, according to ET, and deal with all the challenges that come in the first few months of taking care of a newborn.

And it worked. Now, their bouncing baby boy is almost three, with a birthday on April 8. Get more details on Nanny Connie’s techniques and Timberlake and Biel’s experiences with her in The Nannie Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood, which hits bookstores April 10.