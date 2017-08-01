Jessica Biel Would Be a "Blob on the Floor Eating Cake Balls" Without Her Husband and Son

Jessica Biel is pretty grateful for her husband Justin Timberlake for the sweetest reason.

The actress plays a young mother who commits an act of violence and doesn't remember why in the new TV show The Sinner, and needless to say, the role is pretty intense.

At the New York City premiere of the series on Monday night, Biel told People that her family helped keep her healthy and happy after heavy days of filming.

VIDEO: Jessica Biel On Motherhood

“I do not want to bring that home. It is so intense,” she said. “Thank goodness for [my family] because otherwise, I’d be a depressive mess, like a blob on the floor eating cake balls consistently.”

Biel and Timberlake are parents to 2-year-old Silas, and judging by their insanely adorable family pictures, we can understand how he's helping his mom stay positive.

“I come back and I have fun and I smile and I get to be silly because at work, I don’t get to do that," she said.

The Sinner premieres Wednesday night on USA at 10 p.m. ET.